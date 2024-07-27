NC Department of Transportation upgrades traffic signals to improve pedestrian safety

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Department of Transportation is improving pedestrian safety through upgrading traffic signals.

According to a Friday press release, NCDOT is adding a 'leading pedestrian interval' or LPI, to its traffic signals. This gives pedestrians a three to seven-second head start to enter the crosswalk before drivers who must yield before making a turn.

"This change makes pedestrians more visible for drivers," Nick Zinser, NCDOT's Western Region Signals Engineer, said. "It's a safety enhancement, and it can be done at a low cost by reprogramming the existing equipment at our traffic signals."

LPIs are already common in downtown Charlotte and Raleigh.

The press release said the department is working to add the feature at all signalized pedestrian crossings in the state.

There are over 3,500 intersections that have these crossings in North Carolina. After adopting a new traffic signal policy earlier this year, NCDOT estimates that 20% of those intersections now have an LPI.

Fayetteville Hit and Run



This comes as a 53-year-old man died after getting hit by two cars at Cliffdale Road and Bunce Road Friday night in Fayetteville.

According to authorities, before 10 p.m., the victim, identified as Allan L. Gockel, was trying to cross an "unguarded portion of the crosswalk." He was hit by a 2014 Toyota Camry traveling west on Cliffdale.

Another vehicle behind the Toyota also hit Gockel. This vehicle -- described as a 2-door Ford Explorer -- left the scene before first responders arrived at the scene.

The vehicle may have front-end damage, authorities said.

They are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect vehicle involved in the accident.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Officer J. Deal at (910) 584-3692.

