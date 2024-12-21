New damage delays I-40 reopening in North Carolina closed by Helene

News and Observer Reporter Richard Stradling talks with ABC11 about the efforts to rebuild I-40.

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. -- The reopening of a section of Interstate 40 in western North Carolina that collapsed during Hurricane Helene's historic flooding has been delayed after more asphalt from eastbound lanes fell this week, the state Department of Transportation said on Friday.

The primary road connection between North Carolina and eastern Tennessee was severed in late September as flooding in the Pigeon River gorge washed away over 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) of I-40's eastbound lanes.

Transportation crews and contractors had focused initially on reopening the westbound lanes in Haywood County to two-way traffic during the first week of January. Now the new damage will keep it closed until engineers determine the area is safe enough for drivers in such a narrow pattern in the gorge, according to a state DOT news release.

"It is an unfortunate situation," division engineer Wanda Payne said. "It's a new hurdle that we have to overcome in order to provide a safe facility for the travelling public."

The department attributes the new slide to wet weather and freeze-thaw conditions. Contractors have been working to stabilize one lane in each direction from Harmon Den to the Tennessee line, or about 7 miles (11.3 kilometers).

"We would like to open the corridor as soon as it is safe to do so," Payne said. "We know it is a critical route for folks who live here, visit here and travel through here."

Hurricane Helene and its resulting destruction damaged roads and bridges in more than 6,900 sites, according to a state government damage and needs assessment report. The department, its contractors and partners have reopened more than 1,200 roads that were closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

