New diverging diamond interchange opens on Airport Boulevard at I-40

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new diverging diamond interchange opened Monday morning on Airport Boulevard at Interstate 40

The design allows two directions of traffic to temporarily cross to the left side of the road. NC Department of Transportation said it moves high volumes of traffic through the intersection without increasing the number of lanes and traffic signals.

The hope is this movement will provide easier access to I-40.

Pavement markings and signals will help direct motorist where they need to go.

NCDOT began using this type of interchange in 2014. Since then, many have been built across the state, including in Charlotte, the Triad and the Triangle area.

