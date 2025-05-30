New 'Elio' featurette shows Zoe Saldaña in recording booth

Zoe Saldaña is lending her voice to Pixar's film "Elio" about an 11-year-old space fanatic with a huge alien obsession and an even bigger imagination. In a new featurette, Saldaña calls "Elio" "a feel-good movie that inspires you." See new scenes from the film before it hits theaters June 20!

LOS ANGELES -- A new featurette for "Elio," Disney Pixar's upcoming animated adventure, offers a first look at new footage and behind-the-scenes insight from one of the film's stars, Academy Award winner Zoe Saldaña.

"Elio is about a young boy trying to find a place where he feels he belongs," Saldaña says in the clip. "It's a feel-good movie that inspires you." Saldaña, who voices Elio's aunt Olga, is seen in the featurette recording one her lines.

"Your life isn't up there, Elio. You need to make friends," she says.

The featurette also shows fresh scenes from the film, including moments with Elio, a space-obsessed 11-year-old with an overactive imagination and Glordon, the alien who becomes his first real friend.

"Pixar movies are something you have to experience in theaters," Saldaña adds.

"Elio" features the voices of Yonas Kibreab as Elio, Remy Edgerly as Glordon, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, and Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa.

"Elio" opens in theaters June 20!



