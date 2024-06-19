New high-rise building to house homeless in $600K units in downtown Los Angeles

There are 278 units in the 19-story development known as the Weingart Tower. It's intended to help people living on L.A.'s Skid Row.

LOS ANGELES -- A grand opening ceremony was held Wednesday for a high-rise building in downtown Los Angeles that will house homeless individuals.

There are 278 units in the 19-story development known as the Weingart Tower. It's intended to help people currently without shelter on Skid Row and it will be L.A.'s largest permanent support housing project.

The building will have an entire floor of offices for case workers, in addition to a list of impressive amenities: a gym, art room, music room, computer room and library.

Residents will enjoy six common balconies and a café.

It's considered affordable housing, but the cost to build this type of project still adds up. Each unit costs nearly $600,000 and it's being funded by taxpayers.

The $165 million project is receiving permanent financing from Proposition HHH, which voters overwhelmingly passed in 2016. The new tower is also receiving state housing funds and $56 million in state tax credits.

Several elected officials, including L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, attended a grand opening ceremony at for the building.