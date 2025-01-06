New Orleans Saints, NFL announce $1M donation to Bourbon Street victims

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Saints and the NFL announced Saturday that they will donate $1 million to the victims of the New Year's Day truck ramming attack on Bourbon Street that killed 14 people and injured dozens of others.

"Our community has experienced an unimaginable tragedy and our collective hearts are broken as we mourn for the victims and survivors on the New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans," Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement.

The team will be working with the Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF) and United Way to help distribute $500,000 to organizations that are providing support to the victims and their families.

The NFL Foundation, the league's philanthropic arm, said it would match the team's donation.

"The NFL is committed to standing with the resilient community of New Orleans during this difficult time," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

As of Sunday, all 14 victims have been publicly identified. Their ages range from 18 to 63, according to officials.