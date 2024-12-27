Final preparations underway for Times Square Ball ahead of 2025 celebration

NEW YORK CITY -- Workers are busy putting the finishing touches on the Times Square Ball and other decorations as the Crossroads of the World prepares to ring in 2025.

Roughly 1 million people will pack themselves into Times Square on New Year's Eve, and officials want to ensure they have a fun and safe celebration.

The iconic Times Square Ball weighs about six tons and is made up of 2,700 crystals. This will be the last year this specific ball is dropped before it is retired and replaced with a new one for 2026.

Michael Phillips, the president of the real estate company Jamestown, which owns the One Times Square tower from which the ball is dropped, said the ball is a great symbol in the lives of so many and will be preserved for year-round public exhibition at the Times Travel Museum at One Times Square. The current ball, dating to 2008, is the fifth to be used since the tradition began to ring in 1908.

Among those on hand on Friday to celebrate the ball was the singer Pitbull, who described the experience of being there as "surreal."

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025" will air live on ABC on Tuesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8 p.m. EST and stream next day on Hulu.

