New York high school basketball coach fired for pulling player's hair after state championship game

NORTHVILLE, N.Y. -- A New York high school basketball coach was fired after he was caught on camera pulling a player's ponytail during a state championship game.

Coach Jim Zullo was fired by the Northville Central School District on Friday following the postgame incident.

The incident, which was caught on camera, happened just after Northville High School lost a close game.

Hailey Monroe is seen on video looking upset on the sideline before Zullo is seen pulling her ponytail and having a heated exchange.

One of Monroe's teammates, Ahmya Tompkins, quickly steps in to separate the two.

It is believed that Tompkins is Zullo's niece, according to ABC News.

Zullo, who is 81 years old and a member of the New York Basketball Hall of Fame, was fired immediately.

In a statement, he said he "deeply regrets" his behavior.

"As a coach, under no circumstance is it acceptable to put my hands on a player, and I am truly sorry. I wish I could have those moments back," he said.

Zullo told ABC affiliate WTEN that Monroe cursed at him after he instructed her to shake hands with the opposing team, leading to the incident.

The Northville Central School District released a statement calling the behavior "completely unacceptable," saying in part "this individual will no longer be coaching for the Northville Central School District."