Iconic butter sculpture attraction revealed ahead of New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, New York -- One of the most iconic attractions of the New York State Fair has been revealed: the butter sculpture!

This year's theme is "Dairy: Good for You, Good for the Planet."

The two-sided creation highlights the many ways that dairy farmers protect the planet while producing milk.

On one side of the sculpture, you'll see a family relaxing on the bank of a river.

The other side features a dairy farmer planting a tree.

More than 800 pounds of butter was used in the sculpture.

When the fair is over, the butter will be broken down to create renewable energy.

The state fair begins on Wednesday.