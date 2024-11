Panthers prepares for international game against New York Giants in Germany

MUNICH, DE (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers are getting ready for their international game against the New York Giants this weekend.

The team is in Munich, Germany, and had their first look at Allianz Arena. They also took part in various fan and community events.

Panthers legends Jonathan Stewart and Jon Beason, along with members of the Giants organization, joined the team for a food giveaway.

Volunteers distributed three truckloads of food to over 900 people.