NFL player Josh Williams holds event for kids in hometown of Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kansas City Chiefs cornerback and Fayetteville native Josh Williams was back home on Friday to throw a big party for his community.

The event was especially focused on his young fans, who got free swag bags and haircuts courtesy of the Super Bowl champ, who even got in the barber's chair himself.

They also got some free food, autographs, and photos with Williams.

He said Fayetteville is a place he is proud to call home and proud to come back to.

"I just feel like the people who come from Fayetteville and know what it's like to grow up here, they know, you know, to make it out of favor and do big things," Williams said. "It's like a blessing. You know, when you do those things, you want to be able to give back and shout out the city and, you know, do whatever you can to kind of represent where you're from."

Williams starred at Fayetteville State University before making history by being the first FSU player drafted when the Chiefs took him in the fourth round in 2022.

He had four tackles in Super Bowl LVII to help Kansas City beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in 2022. He also had two tackles in the championship game the next season when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl LVIII.

Friday's community event was part of his Game Plan to Greatness initiative.

