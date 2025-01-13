Eric Staal sees his No. 12 retired by Carolina Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Eric Staal became the fourth player to have his number retired by the Carolina Hurricanes when his No. 12 was raised at the Lenovo Center prior to the team's 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

The Thunder Bay, Ontario, native and former No. 2 draft pick spent 12 of his 18 NHL seasons with Carolina, recording 455 goals and 608 assists over 1,365 career games. He served as captain from 2009 to 2016 and appeared in six NHL all-star games, winning MVP honors in the 2008 contest.

The 40-year-old Staal, who retired in July after signing a one-day contract with the team, joined Rod Brind'Amour (17), Ron Francis (10) and Glen Wesley (2) in the rafters.

He set several franchise records after the team relocated from Hartford, Connecticut, in 1997, including for goals scored (322), assists (453), points (775), games played (909), power-play goals (105), power-play points (252) and hat tricks (13).

Aside from the individual accomplishments, Staal saw the franchise carve its place in history after winning a Stanley Cup in 2006. He called that the highlight of his career.

"The memory I have of a Hurricane is of a Stanley Cup champion," Staal said. "It's not easy to win one. I only have one, and I won it here."

Staal was joined for the ceremony by family, including his brothers Jordan, who is the current Hurricanes captain, and Marc, a former NHL defenseman. Current Hurricanes players took in the festivities from the bench, and several of his former teammates were also present. Cam Ward and Justin Williams, members of the Hurricanes Hall of Fame, donned varsity jackets and watched the ceremony from the ice.

A video montage was played, featuring highlights and interviews from Staal's playing days.

"Words can hardly do justice how much this means to me," said Staal, who was occasionally interrupted by fans chanting his name. "Growing up ... playing in the NHL felt like an impossible dream."

Staal was presented with a Breitling watch engraved with his name and number and the phrase "Forever a Hurricane."

Speaking with reporters afterward, Staal said he'd like to get involved with hockey again in some capacity. But for now, he's busy at home.

"I have three boys. They're 15, 13 and 10," Staal said. "I'm helping coach my oldest son and my youngest. ... Time just kind of goes fast."