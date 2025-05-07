Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2: Canes beat Caps 2-1 in overtime

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes opened their second-round NHL Playoff series Tuesday night at Washington, and three periods weren't enough to decide the game.
Jaccob Slavin scored an unassisted goal at 3:06 of overtime to give the Canes a 2-1 win and the series lead. It was his second goal of the playoffs.
The Capitals struck first with an Aliaksei Protas goal in the second period and maintained the lead until Logan Stankoven tied it up with a goal at 9:42 of the third period.
Neither team found the back of the net the rest of the way, and the game headed to overtime.
The Canes will host games 3 and 4 of the series on Saturday, May 10, and Monday, May 12, as well as a potential game 6 on Saturday, May 17, at the Lenovo Center.
Here's the schedule for Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2:
Tuesday, May 6 at 7 p.m.
Washington
Capital One Arena
You can watch on ESPN or TVAS.
Thursday, May 8 at 7 p.m.
Washington
Capital One Arena
You can watch on ESPN or TVAS.
Saturday, May 10 at 6 p.m.
Raleigh
Lenovo Center
You can watch on TNT, truTV, Max or SN, TVAS.
Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m.
Raleigh
Lenovo Center
You can watch on TNT, truTV, Max or SN, TVAS.
Thursday, May 15 at TBD
Washington
Capital One Arena
You can watch on TNT, truTV, Max or TVAS
Saturday, May 17 at TBD
Raleigh
Lenovo Center
Monday, May 19 at TBD
Washington
Capital One Arena
You can watch on ESPN or TVAS