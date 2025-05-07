Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2: Canes beat Caps 2-1 in overtime

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs are now in round two, with the Carolina Hurricanes facing off against the Washington Capitals.

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs are now in round two, with the Carolina Hurricanes facing off against the Washington Capitals.

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs are now in round two, with the Carolina Hurricanes facing off against the Washington Capitals.

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs are now in round two, with the Carolina Hurricanes facing off against the Washington Capitals.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes opened their second-round NHL Playoff series Tuesday night at Washington, and three periods weren't enough to decide the game.

Jaccob Slavin scored an unassisted goal at 3:06 of overtime to give the Canes a 2-1 win and the series lead. It was his second goal of the playoffs.

The Capitals struck first with an Aliaksei Protas goal in the second period and maintained the lead until Logan Stankoven tied it up with a goal at 9:42 of the third period.

Neither team found the back of the net the rest of the way, and the game headed to overtime.

The Canes will host games 3 and 4 of the series on Saturday, May 10, and Monday, May 12, as well as a potential game 6 on Saturday, May 17, at the Lenovo Center.

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Jordan Martinook skates with the puck against Washington on Tuesday night in Game 1. Nick Wass

Here's the schedule for Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2:

Game 1

Tuesday, May 6 at 7 p.m.

Washington

Capital One Arena

You can watch on ESPN or TVAS.

Game 2

Thursday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

Washington

Capital One Arena

You can watch on ESPN or TVAS.

Game 3

Saturday, May 10 at 6 p.m.

Raleigh

Lenovo Center

You can watch on TNT, truTV, Max or SN, TVAS.

Game 4

Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

Raleigh

Lenovo Center

You can watch on TNT, truTV, Max or SN, TVAS.

(Potential) Game 5

Thursday, May 15 at TBD

Washington

Capital One Arena

You can watch on TNT, truTV, Max or TVAS

(Potential) Game 6

Saturday, May 17 at TBD

Raleigh

Lenovo Center

(Potential) Game 7

Monday, May 19 at TBD

Washington

Capital One Arena

You can watch on ESPN or TVAS