Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders now delayed as company assesses impact of Trump tariffs

The Switch 2 announcement on April 2, long planned, fell in the crosshairs of Trump's trade war.

The much-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 is now delaying pre-orders because of the newly announced global tariffs.

The company made the announcement on Friday, just days after revealing the launch date for the new Nintendo system.

In a statement from Nintendo, the company said, "Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025, in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions."

The company says it will update the timing at a later date, but says the system's launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.

The Switch 2 is the long-awaited follow up to Nintendo's highly successful, and lucrative "Switch," which was originally released back in 2017.

Like its predecessor, the Switch 2 is a handheld, TV-console hybrid, allowing people to play video games both at home and on the go.

However, Nintendo has marketed the Switch 2 as "bigger and better" than its predecessor, offering a bigger screen, better graphics and new video and audio features that will allow players to dive head-first into the social world of online gaming.

Nintendo has also showcased new games like "Mario Kart World" and "Donkey Kong Bananza."

The Switch 2 will hit the market June 5 at a price of $449.99.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.