No. 13 NC State women knock off No. 1 Notre Dame in 2OT thriller 104-95

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Zoe Brooks had a career-high 33 points to help No. 13 N.C. State subdue top-ranked Notre Dame 104-95 in a double-overtime classic Sunday, ending the Fighting Irish's 19-game winning streak.

Brooks also had 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack (22-5, 14-2 ACC), while Aziaha James added 20 points. That included a highlight-reel transition layup from James in which she took the ball around her back to change hands and avoid a strip attempt by Olivia Miles, a smooth sequence that had the packed Reynolds Coliseum erupting in a roar.

By the end, though, the Wolfpack had hung on in a game featuring 21 lead changes while denying the Irish (24-3, 15-1) the chance to clinch the ACC regular-season top seed outright.

Hannah Hidalgo had 26 points for Notre Dame, while Sonia Citron added 23 points, including a tough 3-pointer over James with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to extend the game.

The Fighting Irish moved to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time under Niele Ivey to start the week. Their only two losses had come against TCU and Utah in November at the Cayman Islands Classic. But their stay at No. 1 looks like it will be brief.

The Wolfpack had won 15 of 16 before last weekend's loss at now-No. 9 North Carolina, though Wes Moore's club regrouped with Thursday's win at No. 20 Georgia Tech. This was an even bigger response, with five players in double figures while shooting 45.6% as a team and making 24 of 26 free throws.

N.C. State's 10-0 start to the second OT proved decisive, with Saniya Rivers finding Tilda Trygger inside for the go-ahead high-low finish. Brooks followed with a floater, and then James had her highlight layup to make it 98-92.

Notre Dame made just one basket in the second OT.

N.C. State got a huge performance from Trygger, a 6-foot-6 freshman, who came in averaging 6.4 points but matched her season high with 19 points while repeatedly finishing around the rim.

Both teams return to action Thursday. The Irish return home to host Florida State, while N.C. State plays its home finale against Wake Forest.

The Wolfpack remained unbeaten at Reynolds Coliseum this year.

The Associated Press contributed.