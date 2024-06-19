24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Nominate your ABC11 Aspiring All-Star!

Monday, February 3, 2025 3:25PM

Your child could be the next ABC11 Aspiring All-Star!

Beginning Wednesday, February 5 after the 6 p.m. newscast, ABC11 invites parents to nominate their child (Kindergarten - 8th grade) to be highlighted as one of the best young athletes in central North Carolina. The chosen athlete will be featured on-air and on our ABC11 social pages.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. See Official Rules for additional eligibility restrictions and complete details. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: WTVD Television, LLC.

OFFICIAL RULES

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
