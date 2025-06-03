Nonprofit Samaritan's Purse gifts Waynesville couple new home after Helene

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family in the North Carolina mountains now has a new home after the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

On Monday, Samaritan's Purse volunteers and contractors handed over the keys to the Messer family's new two-bedroom home, which replaced their previous one that was destroyed by flooding.

"I am so overwhelmed," Keva Messer told ABC affiliate WLOS. "So blessed."

"To be able to have my parents in a new home, it is emotional," Amy Messer added.

Construction began last November, and the nonprofit rebuilt the home at no cost. Samaritan's Purse plans to continue assisting families in Western North Carolina recover from the hurricane.

The organization is building homes for families in Buncombe, Mitchell, Madison, Yancey, Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties. It is also purchasing 500 mobile homes for families.