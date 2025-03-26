North Carolina attorney general urges residents to delete 23andMe info; here's how to do it

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is urging residents to delete their information on 23andMe amid the company's financial troubles.
The genetic testing company filed for bankruptcy during the weekend.
Jackson said Tuesday that it's possible that private genetic data and other health data could be sold to other companies.
"Your genetic data is your most personal, confidential data, and you should be able to protect who has access to it. As 23andMe's bankruptcy proceedings play out, it's possible that North Carolinians' private genetic and other health data could be sold to other companies," Jackson said. "You have the power to delete your data now - please act quickly."
The attorney general said the state has been investigating 23andMe for about a year now, trying to find out whether the company did enough to protect people in a 2023 data breach.
"My office is watching 23andMe closely to see how they navigate these next steps and what actions the court takes to protect North Carolinians' data," Jackson said. "We're going to do everything in our power to protect people's private information."
Once you confirm your request, 23andMe will immediately and automatically begin the deletion process, and you will lose access to your account.