NC Board of Education discusses NIL for public high school athletes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Amid the ongoing discussion over whether non-professional athletes should get paid for their name, image, and/or likeness - otherwise known as NIL - state leaders with the Board of Education and the North Carolina High School Athletics Association met Wednesday to further discuss the opportunity.

Que Tucker, the commissioner for the NCHSSA, gave a presentation to the board complete with suggestions on ways to legislate the issue for public high school athletes.

"This is not about paying athletes to play," she said during the presentation.

Tucker presented a question to those in attendance.

"What does all of this look like," she asked as she went through a slideshow of recommendations and suggestions with state education leaders.

Among the suggestions, Tucker offered ideas that would prohibit student-athletes from missing school to present in a NIL-endorsed event, consider capping income for high school athletes, and prevent them from promoting or showing their school in NIL-sanctioned events.

"They are students first," said Tucker.

Meanwhile, Wake County basketball parent Ricky Moore is considering all options. His son is a rising freshman and a talented basketball player who has already captured widespread attention.

"My son's being looked at by multiple equipment companies, sneaker companies, and eateries right now all around the city. So it's been a great thing for us so far," said Moore. "I think it's a great thing because it helps the kids and their families. The ones that need it."

If the Board were to allow NIL for public high school athletes, Moore said he would strongly consider that route for his son.

"If this doesn't get passed and private schools are the only ones that can benefit from it, of course, public schools are going to miss out on a ton of athletes because of the financial piece," said Moore.

On the other hand, at least one local coach objected to the idea.

"At the end of the day, it's supposed to be a sport. It's not a business," said basketball coach Kyle Solomon. "And then you have kids making more than the teacher. How are you gonna teach that kid? What are you going to say to that kid in the classroom?"

Solomon is a coach with IV Greatness Academy in Raleigh.

"I get kids calling here every day. They're not calling here to get developed or want to learn the game. They're calling here to get NIL deals. Which is setting up kids for failure," said Solomon.

Moore offered an alternative.

"It teaches them how to get involved with business and real estate of that nature. Because everybody is not going to make it to the pros," he said.

No action or decision was taken from today's conversation.