NCCU student shot during homecoming retains attorney, seeks answers: 'This shouldn't have happened'

Gemaeka Smith hopes to return to NCCU but for now, she is recovering at home and walking on crutches after being shot during homecoming weekend.

Gemaeka Smith hopes to return to NCCU but for now, she is recovering at home and walking on crutches after being shot during homecoming weekend.

Gemaeka Smith hopes to return to NCCU but for now, she is recovering at home and walking on crutches after being shot during homecoming weekend.

Gemaeka Smith hopes to return to NCCU but for now, she is recovering at home and walking on crutches after being shot during homecoming weekend.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina Central University student has retained an attorney and is pushing for answers after she was shot homecoming weekend.

Gemaeka Smith, 19, is a freshman and was looking forward to her first homecoming at the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) until things took a turn for the worse.

"I was shot in my upper thigh," she said.

When we figure out who is accountable, we will do what needs to be done to hold them accountable. - Sho Watson, attorney

According to Smith, she and her friends went back to her dorm room after the football game. They decided to walk another friend from the George Street dormitory to the Lawson Street dormitory. People were standing outside when they arrived.

"They started shooting. I was trying to run, then I fell because I got hit," she said. "It didn't really hit me or make me sad until I saw my mom when I got to the hospital."

Smith's mother, Latisha Hendricks, was overwhelmed with emotion recalling the events.

"It was very emotional. I was angry and was so scared," said Hendricks. "She still has the bullet fragment in her left upper pelvis. We don't know what the future of that looks like."

Two shootings happened on NCCU's campus during homecoming weekend and four people were shot including Smith.

At the time, NCCU released the following statement:

"North Carolina Central University (NCCU) prepared and executed a comprehensive security protocol in preparation for the celebration of the Ultimate Homecoming Experience on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Despite this extensive preparation, it is not possible to entirely prevent random acts of violence."

Smith's family has retained Atlanta-based personal injury lawyer Sho Watson but has not yet filed a lawsuit.

"When we figure out who is accountable, we will do what needs to be done to hold them accountable. This is about justice for Gemaeka," said Watson. "Who can explain to Gemaeka and her mom what happened? Why did it happen? What's being done to make sure it doesn't happen again?"

In the meantime, Smith hopes to return to NCCU. She is recovering at home and walking on crutches because it is difficult for her to complete day-to-day tasks.

"I'm just in a lot of pain every day," she said. "It makes me irritated more so because this shouldn't have happened in the first place."

NCCU released this statement to ABC11:

NCCU remains one of the safest university campuses. Please refer to the statement we issued about the incidents during Homecoming. This matter remains part of an ongoing investigation and we do not have further information to share. NCCU does not comment on specific adjustments to campus safety measures.