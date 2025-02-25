North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival brings in more than $10 million in revenue

Organizers say that during the past eight weeks, more than 249,000 people from 50 states and six countries attended the event.

Organizers say that during the past eight weeks, more than 249,000 people from 50 states and six countries attended the event.

Organizers say that during the past eight weeks, more than 249,000 people from 50 states and six countries attended the event.

Organizers say that during the past eight weeks, more than 249,000 people from 50 states and six countries attended the event.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival brought in more than $10 million dollars to Wake County and sold more than 257,000 tickets.

Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre was home to the eight-week event which was open daily from November 16, 2024 - January 12, 2025.

The festival hosted 23 sold out nights.

"The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival keeps growing, and we're proud that so many experience Cary through this remarkable tradition," said Harold Weinbrecht, Mayor of Cary.

The $10.62 million generated by the festival this year is up from $8.09 million last year.

The lantern festival will return to Koka Booth Amphitheatre for its 10th year in November.

