Chinese Lantern Festival sets attendance record

Organizers say that during the past eight weeks, more than 249,000 people from 50 states and six countries attended the event.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival sponsored by ABC11 set a new attendance record.

That's up from 216,000 visitors in 2023.

The festival returns to Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheater in November with all new lanterns.