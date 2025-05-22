Woman facing charges after attempted burglary ends in stolen vehicle crash; 1 suspect at large

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was arrested and charged after deputies said she and another suspect stole a vehicle while driving away from a business they attempted to burgle.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 3500 block of NC Highway 86 South after a business owner reported seeing someone break into his shop on security cameras. When deputies arrived, they saw a silver Ford Focus speed away without any lights on.

Deputies said the car crashed about 2.7 miles away, and the driver ran away on foot.

Authorities arrested the passenger, 22-year-old Kharla Aparicio of Durham, and charged her with conspiring to commit felony larceny, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of burglary tools. She is being held at the Orange County Detention Center under a $20,000.00 secured bond.

Deputies said six felony warrants were taken out for Erlin Lopez, 24, of Durham, charging him with possession of burglary tools, possession of cocaine, fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer, breaking and/or entering, and possession of stolen motor vehicle. He was last seen wearing gray pajama pants and a gray hoodie.

Deputies said evidence that was found suggests he was bleeding heavily as he ran away.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

ALSO SEE Driver crashes into Raleigh home, causing gas leak; 5 people in custody