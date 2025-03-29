NC Treasurer, OpenAI launch AI pilot program to enhance government services

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NC Department of State Treasurer (DST) and OpenAI announced Thursday the launch of a 12-week pilot program that will use artificial intelligence to improve government services for North Carolinians.

The program will explore ways to use ChatGPT combined with data available to the public to increase operational efficiency and enhance public service delivery, a news release said. This includes the ability to identify businesses with unclaimed property and analyze local government public financial data.

"Innovation, particularly around data and technology, will allow our department to deliver better results for North Carolina," Treasurer Brad Briner said in a news release. "I am grateful to our friends at OpenAI for partnering with us on this new endeavor, and I am excited to explore the possibilities ahead."

According to a news release, this partnership will enhance the way the department conducts business, improve processes and ensure the best possible results for NC. These findings and results of the program will be released when its finished.

"Artificial intelligence will transform how we live, work, interact, and most importantly, help us solve problems to improve our lives," Chan Park, the head of US and Canada policy and partnerships at OpenAI, said. "We believe the best way for governments to understand AI's potential is to use it directly, and we're excited to partner with the North Carolina Treasurer's Office to inform how AI can help improve the delivery of services to residents."

