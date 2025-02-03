Stein to give proposed budget for Helene recovery, rebuilding western North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Josh Stein will give his proposed budget Monday for Hurricane Helene recovery and rebuilding of the western part of North Carolina.

This comes after lawmakers continue to talk about how much money should be put toward assisting the recovery efforts.

On Friday, Stein was in Boone where he unveiled a $30 million small business grant to support businesses impacted by Helene. He also announced the state is awarding $3 million to the Baptists on mission and another $3 million of Habitat of Humanity.

The announcement is expected to come at 11 a.m. in Henderson County.