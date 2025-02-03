NC Marines head to Guantanamo Bay to expand migrant operations center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Marines in North Carolina are helping expand a migrant operations center in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

New images show the Marines deploying from Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps air station Cherry Point.

It comes as President Trump is expected to sign an executive order directing the US Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay to hold undocumented migrants arrested in the US.

"We were in field training for something like this," First Sergeant Johnny Stone said. "We stay ready, and we're ready to go, and here we are."

In all, 1000 active-duty troops will help bolster the base to assist in Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.