North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh closing soon for major renovation

Raleigh's North Carolina Museum of History closing soon for overhaul

Raleigh's North Carolina Museum of History closing soon for overhaul

Raleigh's North Carolina Museum of History closing soon for overhaul

Raleigh's North Carolina Museum of History closing soon for overhaul

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The countdown is on for the closure of the North Carolina Museum of History.

The downtown Raleigh museum is set to close its building to the public on Oct. 7 to begin a major makeover that will last two to three years.

The renovation will usher in reimagined exhibits and interactive experiences.

The building's HVAC system will be replaced and a new freight elevator will be installed.

This will be the first major renovation since the museum opened in 1994.

The museum shop will remain open to the public until Dec. 29.

