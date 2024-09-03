WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh closing soon for major renovation

WTVD logo
Tuesday, September 3, 2024 9:32PM
Raleigh's North Carolina Museum of History closing soon for overhaul
Raleigh's North Carolina Museum of History closing soon for overhaul

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The countdown is on for the closure of the North Carolina Museum of History.

The downtown Raleigh museum is set to close its building to the public on Oct. 7 to begin a major makeover that will last two to three years.

The renovation will usher in reimagined exhibits and interactive experiences.

The building's HVAC system will be replaced and a new freight elevator will be installed.

This will be the first major renovation since the museum opened in 1994.

The museum shop will remain open to the public until Dec. 29.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW