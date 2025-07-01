North Carolina now in top 5 states for lightning deaths; Tips for storm safety

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As we head into July, you need to keep an eye on the skies and remember "When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors."

July ranks highest in terms of lightning-related deaths and injuries in the United States. Plus, for the first time, North Carolina ranks in the top five states for lightning-related deaths.

A recent study published by the National Lightning Safety Council shows that in the past 10 years, deaths in our state have increased to 11. The top state is Florida, with 50 deaths. It also has the most thunderstorms of any state in the union. Florida leads the top 5 list, followed by Texas, Alabama, North Carolina, and Colorado.

As far as who is getting struck and what they are doing, men get hit more often than women. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, men are four times more likely to be struck compared to women.

Most people get hit on weekends, usually in the afternoon. Two out of three deaths happen between noon and 6 p.m. As far as what people are doing when they get struck, most are having fun.

Lightning mostly strikes people who are participating in outdoor leisure activities, such as boating, fishing, playing sports such as golf, or spending time at the beach. Just 18% of lighting deaths happen to people who are working. What are the jobs with the most significant risk of a lightning strike? Farming and ranching.

So what can you do to stay safe? When you hear thunder, you are in danger, so go inside! You aren't safe outside.

If there aren't any buildings nearby, get in a car with a hard top and roll up the windows. When you get to your safe spot, wait for 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder. You can see lightning up to 100 miles away, depending on topography, but if you hear thunder, you are close enough to get struck. And remember, it doesn't have to be raining for lightning to strike. It can hit 10 miles or more from an area of rain.

The good news is that lightning strikes the U.S. approximately 40 million times per year, but the odds of actually being struck are 1 in a million. Additionally, 90% of those who are struck by lightning survive. When you're all tucked in at night and the thunder rolls, it can be scary. But if you're inside, you're in one of the safest spots you can be.

