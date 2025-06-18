NC's Main Street Lights event taking place this evening in Raleigh

The lighting event will take place at 7:40 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- City leaders are preparing to dazzle Downtown Raleigh!

Eighty-eight trees along Fayetteville Street were fitted with lights on their trunks and major limbs as part of a new project to enhance downtown's appeal.

Known as North Carolina's Main Street Lights, the project is sponsored by Duke Energy.

City leaders hope the initiative will attract more visitors downtown, providing an economic boost to local businesses.

