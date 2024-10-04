Pin Point: Largest indoor Pickleball and Golf facility in U.S. opening in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new 72,000-square-foot indoor pickleball and golf facility, Pin Point Pickleball and Golf, will open on October 9 in a Wilmington Street warehouse near downtown Raleigh.

Co-owner Dylan Bryan says the facility will feature 16 indoor pickleball courts, eight golf simulators, and an 8,000-square-foot turf chipping area.

"We have the largest indoor pickleball and golf facility in the nation," Bryan said.

"We started playing pickleball early last year, and everywhere we went, there was a 20, 30, or 40-minute wait just to get a game. Everyone kept saying we need more courts in Raleigh," co-owner Garrett Latham added.

After 10 months of construction, the facility is ready to welcome guests. Bryan highlighted that a professional pickleball player, Hartland Jones, will serve as the director of pickleball. Golf pro, Zac Burill, who has over 20 years of experience, will provide lessons and custom club fittings.

It's going to be an awesome place to be in Raleigh Garrett Latham, Co-owner

The facility will also feature Trackman golf simulators, including the famous Pinehurst No. 2.

In addition to sports, Pin Point Pickleball and Golf will have two full-service bars and private event space.

"This is a facility where we really encourage people to get away from their phones, meet new people, and enjoy a fun environment with plenty of TVs for football games," Latham said. "It's going to be an awesome place to be in Raleigh."

Pin Point Raleigh will have memberships, walk-ins, adult and youth leagues, lessons, tournaments and clinics.

