Largest indoor Pickleball & Golf Facility in N.C. coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new sports complex is coming to downtown Raleigh.

Pin Point, the largest indoor pickleball and golf facility in the U.S. announced Pin Point Raleigh is opening in the summer of 2024.

According to the website, the new complex will feature 16 indoor pickleball courts, eight indoor golf simulators, an indoor chipping and putting area, a full-service bar, and a golf and pickleball pro shop.