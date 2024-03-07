Pickleball enthusiasts welcome growth of sport in Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Robert Valdillez has seen the rapid growth of the sport of pickleball in the Raleigh area from the beginning.

The graduate student began playing on a trip with his parents in Florida. Now working on his dissertation at NC State, Valdillez also doubles as the school's club pickleball head coach.

"People are moving to Raleigh, and people want something to do outside, and pickleball's an easy thing to do."

Robert said there are many more people playing all over the city than when he began six years ago.

Aside from the simplicity the game requires, Valdillez contends that the community feel built into the competitive part of the game is what keeps people coming back.

Tennis courts all across the Triangle are being transformed into pickleball courts and they're attracting tournaments.

"You can hop on a court not knowing how to play, even with three people who know how to play, and they'd be very willing to teach you how to play," said Valdillez. "One of the reasons it's one of the fastest growing sports is the community you create."

Valdillez said he welcomes anyone to come out and play, and is calling on the City of Raleigh to improve upon the number of courts around the area.

