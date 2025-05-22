The series premieres tonight on Freeform and streams on Hulu June 6

Female bull riders enter the arena in 'Not Her First Rodeo'

"You have to be a little crazy." Professional bull rider Jorden Halvorsen's story and that of the Elite Lady Bull Riders are featured in "Not Her First Rodeo," premiering tonight on Freeform and streams June 6 on Hulu.

Ride the bull, win the buckle. Stay on for eight seconds and you've got a shot.

That's what it's all about for Jorden Halvorsen and the women of the Elite Lady Bull Riders. The stories of these women who live eight seconds at a time are highlighted in the ABC News Studios docuseries, "Not Her First Rodeo."

"I knew I wanted to ride bulls pretty early on," Halvorsen told On The Red Carpet. "I wanted to be the best version of a bull rider that I could be."

Catalina Langlitz, Renata Nunes, Athena Rivera and Alexia Huffman are also featured in the series.

Halvorsen says she created the Elite Lady Bull Riders to help carve out a place in what's known as a man's world.

"We ride differently," she said. "Being able to create something that women can come and feel comfortable in is just a really good feeling."

"You have to be a little crazy," when asked about what it takes to be a successful bull rider. "But most of it takes a lot of dedication and hard work."

Halvorsen says bull riding is a dream and she hopes "Not Her First Rodeo" will encourage others to go for what they want.

"I hope that audiences take away that, you know, you can follow your dreams no matter what they are," she said. "Just go after what you're passionate about in life."

The first two episodes of "Not Her First Rodeo" premiere tonight at 10pm EST/ 9pm CST on Freeform. The entire docuseries will then stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ June 6.

