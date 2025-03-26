'Nurses Day at the Legislature' highlights NC access to quality, affordable care

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of nurses and nursing students gathered in Raleigh on Wednesday to showcase the importance of advocacy for policies that increase access to quality, affordable healthcare.

"It's advocating for ourselves and our profession to care for our communities throughout all 100 counties," NCNA President Trish Richardson said.

Starting with a speech from Governor Josh Stein at the Raleigh Convention Center, healthcare professionals from across the state discussed the state of the nursing profession and how more support can go a long way.

Gov. Stein said North Carolina is expected to face shortages of more than 12,500 nurses and 5,000 licensed practical nurses in the next eight years, but the demand for nurses is always going to increase.

"We have to tackle this problem now," Stein said. "My budget provides $10 million to colleges and universities to increase the number of nurses and high demand health care professionals. I'm also investing in NC AHEC (North Carolina Area Health Education Centers) so that we can increase the number of nurse instructors."

Despite some ongoing challenges in the nation's largest healthcare profession, such as shortage and burnout, there is still a large influx of new nurses who want to pursue this career, such as Justina Habshy, who's an ECU nursing student.

"I was sick when I was younger and I was very inspired by all the nurses taking care of me," Habshy said. "I just wanted to do the same for the children who were in the same position as me once, and so that's been my dream. I am so grateful to be in the position I am today."

Several organizations partnered with the North Carolina Nurses Association to participate in "Nurses Day at the Legislature," where some of the legislative priorities they are calling for include full practice authority for Advanced Practice Registered Nurses, workplace safety, protecting Medicaid Expansion, and increasing access to school nurses.