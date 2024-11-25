State champion Durham youth football team needs help getting to nationals: 'Special moment for us'

Oak Grove Pirates 9U football team won a state championship. Now these youngsters are looking for help to compete on the national stage.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- At just 10 years old, David Lynch already understands that hard work pays off.

The fourth-grader showed off the chain and rings he's received over the years for playing for the Oak Grove Pirates 9U football team.

"I got this from OTB when I was 7," said Lynch. "This one is new. I got this one from the championship."

Tyra Brandon calls the team extended family that she was introduced to when her older son played for the team.

"It's been an opportunity for my kids to express their talent," said Brandon. "It's been an opportunity for them to stay out of the streets."

She's made many sacrifices along the way to keep her sons occupied and out of trouble.

"I've put bill money towards a trip or him needing equipment or cleats," she said.

Willie Parker has been the head coach of the football team for the past four years. He is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and former Pittsburgh Steelers running back. Parker often teaches the players the lessons football has taught him.

"It will change your life and shape up your life. Just discipline," he said. "You can't mess up in school, act a fool, and be a student-athlete. "

The Oak Grove Pirates recently won the state championship, but there is a new challenge: Getting 22 players to the AYF National Football Championship in Naples, Florida, the week of Dec. 8.

"It's a special moment for us and a lot of dedication. You just don't understand it," said Parker.

Sabrina Seymore's son plays for the team. She is behind organizing an online fundraising effort to help the players get to the national championship.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. For a lot of these kids it's their first flight," she said.

The goal is to raise $50,000 for travel, lodging, food, and registration expenses. Exposure is part of the deal, too.

"Just to see what's out there beyond Durham, North Carolina, is important to me," she said.

As ABC11 wrapped up the conversation with Lynch, he wanted to share one more thing about himself.

"I wanted to say I'm an A-B student," he said.

He and other players are hoping to raise enough money to go to Florida and return with another ring and maybe a trophy to add to his collection.

"I like to hang these up in my room so I can like, see it every day," said Lynch.