Man shot by Johnston County deputies after refusing to drop weapons

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dealing with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after Johnston County Sheriff's Office said he was shot by deputies when he refused to drop weapons he was holding.

On Tuesday at around 9:30 p.m., deputies were sent to Bright Leaf Drive in Clayton for a report of a suicidal person.

A second 911 call from the same caller stated that a family member was armed and threatening to harm himself and shoot responding deputies.

When deputies arrived, the man ran into a field behind the home with multiple guns.

Deputies tried to talk with the man who they say did not comply with demands to let go of the guns.

That's when two deputies fired their weapons at the suspect.

The man was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

As is standard protocol, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has started an independent investigation.

Both deputies were placed on paid administrative leave, which is also standard protocol.

