Officials push back after DHS labels Durham County a 'sanctuary jurisdiction'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County has been designated as a "sanctuary jurisdiction" by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a label strongly contested by local officials.

In a statement released Friday, the Durham Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the Durham County Sheriff's Office refuted the designation, calling it "neither supported by law or facts."

The U.S. Department of Justice defines "sanctuary jurisdictions" as those with official policies, laws, or practices that hinder cooperation with immigration enforcement or limit compliance with detainer requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"We are asking DHS to provide the reason for this designation," said Durham County Attorney Larissa Williamson. "There is no legal or factual basis for it, and we aim to defend the County's reputation and financial integrity."

Sheriff Clarence Birkhead called the designation "grossly inaccurate."

"Durham County has never adopted any ordinance, resolution, policy, or proclamation declaring itself a 'sanctuary jurisdiction,'" the statement said. "Furthermore, the County does not have any policies/procedures, nor engage in any practices, that would impede cooperation with immigration enforcement or limit compliance with detainer requests."

The statement continued: "The County has consistently upheld and complied with all applicable federal and state laws, including legally required cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. To be clear, neither the Board nor the Sheriff's Office has taken any action that could be reasonably interpreted as interfering with or refusing cooperation with federal immigration enforcement."

The county is among 500 nationwide labeled as "sanctuary jurisdictions," alongside neighboring Chatham and Orange counties.

Local officials also raised concerns about the potential impact on federal funding, which is critical to the community.

"(The county) will take all available measures to ensure that the record is correct and the county's interests are protected,'" the statement said.