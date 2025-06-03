Old Durham Police HQ plans in limbo: 'It's valuable property'

The old Durham Police Department headquarters has become an eyesore along West Chapel Hill Boulevard, and the city continues wrestling with what to do about it.

The old Durham Police Department headquarters has become an eyesore along West Chapel Hill Boulevard, and the city continues wrestling with what to do about it.

The old Durham Police Department headquarters has become an eyesore along West Chapel Hill Boulevard, and the city continues wrestling with what to do about it.

The old Durham Police Department headquarters has become an eyesore along West Chapel Hill Boulevard, and the city continues wrestling with what to do about it.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Plans for the old Durham Police Department headquarters remain in limbo. The four-acre property was built in the late 1950s for the Home Security Life Insurance Company. It's become an eyesore along West Chapel Hill Boulevard since DPD opened its new facility.

"When we look at that building, we literally see our building reflection in it," said Heather Rodriguez, lead pastor with Duke Memorial United Methodist Church.

Rodriguez has been the lead pastor at the church for 11 years. She said she remembers when the empty building was a bustling police station. The five-story building has been vacant since the fall of 2018. Boarded-up windows and a rusted staircase are part of what's visible on the fenced-in overgrown lot.

"We actually had a meeting today about what might happen, what needs to happen. It's valuable property fiscally and for the community," she said.

Discussions about what's next for the property are set for Thursday's city council work session. The city council's considerations for the site include affordable housing, historic preservation of the original building, mixed-use development, a signature design that creates a compelling new landmark for downtown Durham, a space that commemorates West End and the Historic Hayti legacy, and something that ideally could generate money to the city long term.

National real estate investment and development company The Peebles Corp. has been in negotiations with the city about the property since 2024. The company originally proposed a redevelopment plan that the City of Durham rejected.

In March, The Peebles Corp. came up with a new proposal that included a mixed-use development with 200 market-rate units, 240 affordable housing units, office or lab space, retail space, and a hotel.

To complete this proposed project, the company requested a $78 million subsidy from the city with an overall total project cost of $382 million.

Documents show that city staffers have the option of ending negotiations with The Peebles Corp. after this proposal.

ABC11 is working to get answers from city leaders, including an update on the project and why there was potential for negotiations to stop. No one was available.

We also reached out to The Peebles Corp. for comment. Their CEO was not available Tuesday.

"What we don't want is a place only a few can access. We do want accessible living and retail. Maybe event space for groceries too," said Rodriguez.

If this deal falls through, it would be the city's third attempt at redeveloping the property. That means the property could sit empty even longer.