Oprah Winfrey is at home, 'feeling better' after stomach virus sends her to emergency room

Oprah Winfrey is on the mend after a stomach virus sent the media mogul to the emergency room.

Oprah Winfrey is on the mend after a stomach virus sent the media mogul to the emergency room.

Oprah Winfrey is on the mend after a stomach virus sent the media mogul to the emergency room.

Oprah Winfrey is on the mend after a stomach virus sent the media mogul to the emergency room.

Oprah Winfrey is on the mend after a stomach virus sent the media mogul to the emergency room.

"Ms. Winfrey is recovering following a stomach virus and received an IV due to dehydration at the recommendation of her doctor," a representative for Winfrey told CNN in a statement on Tuesday. "She is resting and feeling better every day."

Winfrey told her best friend and journalist Gayle King in a video call posted to King's Instagram page that she "couldn't keep enough water down to keep hydrated," which made her seek treatment at the hospital.

When King observed her friend seemed "weakish" in the video, Winfrey agreed that she is not yet feeling 100%.

But, Winfrey said, "I'm on my way."

She noted that multiple people in her household also caught the bug and warned viewers to remember to wash their hands.

Winfrey missed a scheduled appearance on Tuesday's episode of "CBS Mornings," where she was set to reveal her latest Oprah's Book Club selection in a sit-down with King and the book's author.

For those wondering, Winfrey's book club pick is New York Times best-seller "Familiaris" by David Wroblewski.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

