2 people arrested, charged in connection with Chapel Hill shooting

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were arrested and charged in connection with a shooting investigation in Chapel Hill.

Officials said police arrested and charged Kenneth Antwaine Perry, 40, and Ebony Montrice Wade, 27, both of Chapel Hill, on Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 200 block of North Roberson Street. Authorities said an investigation found that someone fired shots at two men and left the area.

No injuries were reported.

Perry is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault by pointing a gun, and discharging a firearm within city limits. He is being held at the Orange County Detention Center without bond.

Wade is charged with felony conspiracy and accessory after the fact . She is being held at the Orange County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Perry and Wade are both expected to make their first appearance in court on Friday.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at (919)-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com/. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.