Durham church hosts backpack giveaway ahead of new school year

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's less than a month away until the students return to schools across the Triangle, and to help ease the challenge of back-to-school shopping, one Durham church is giving back to families in need.

Orange Grove Missionary Baptist Church hosted its community clothing and backpack giveaway on Saturday. Families were able to receive clothing and backpacks filled with school supplies during the event.

Organizers told eyewitness news they hope events like this make a difference in someone's day.

"It makes you feel warm. And we are. So all we want to do is bless other people cause god blesses us," said Darline Harvin with Orange Grove Missionary Baptist Church. "And when we do things like this and we know that it's making a difference in somebody's life, and that's what brings you joy."

