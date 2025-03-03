Oscars 2025: Watch acceptance speeches from the 97th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- If you miss any of the big moments from the Oscars, we have you covered! We'll be adding acceptance speeches here, so check back to watch your favorite star!
Kieran Culkin gave a comedy-filled acceptance speech after winning the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "A Real Pain."
The team behind the animated film "Flow" gave an acceptance speech after winning an Oscar for their movie. Watch the full speech here.
"In the Shadow of the Cypress" won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film at the 2025 Academy Awards. Watch the team's acceptance speech here.
Paul Tazewell has won the Oscar for Best Costume Design for "Wicked" at the 2025 Academy Awards. He spoke about becoming the first Black man to win the award in his acceptance speech.
Sean Baker has won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Anora" at the 2025 Academy Awards. During his acceptance speech, Baker thanked the sex worker community.
Peter Straughan has won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for "Conclave" at the 2025 Academy Awards. Watch his acceptance speech here.
Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli have won the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for their work in "The Substance" at the 2025 Academy Awards. Watch their acceptance speech here.
