Third man found guilty of 2020 murder at Durham car meet up near Cookout, DA says

Rashawn Harwell was found guilty of second-degree murder in the September 13, 2020 death of Otha Ray Watson in Durham. Two co-defendants were convicted in 2023.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A third man was convicted of the 2020 killing of a 26-year-old man, Durham DA announced Friday.

A jury found Rashawn Harwell, 29, guilty Thursday of second-degree murder in the death of Otha Ray Watson. Superior Court Judge Shamieka Rhinehart sentenced him to a minimum of 207 months to a maximum of 261 months in prison.

The incident happened on Sept. 13 2020 at a car meet-up near Cookout on Hillsborough Road. According to the DA, Harwell and Watson knew each other.

Otha Watson, who allegedly knew the three men, died on Sunday at a hospital, police said.

During the week-long trial, Assistant District Attorney Mary Jude Darrow argued that Harwell "brandished a gun and tried to fight with Watson." Watson refused to fight, so the three co-defendants surrounded his vehicle.

When he attempted to drive away, Watson was shot in the head and died. Another person was also hit in the hip.

Nearly a dozen witnesses testified at the trial, including law enforcement and an eyewitness to the shooting. The evidence presented included surveillance camera footage, GPS data that placed two defendants at the scene, and shell casings.

Shoes and clothes matching surveillance footage were found in Harwell's home.

Harwell's co-defendants Larry Harwell and Taylor Jones were convicted in March 2023.

Larry, 32, was sentenced to 207 to 261 months in prison, and Jones, 30, was sentenced to 239 to 298 months.