Outdoor workers preparing for Tropical Storm Debby as system inches closer to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ahead of Tropical Storm Debby, occupations that spend a considerable amount of time outdoors are keeping their eyes to the sky. Landscapers, airline baggage handlers, construction crews, and roofers are all among the trades that spend the majority, if not all, of their time braving the elements.

"We've got temporary water proofing measures in just to make sure our building is nice and tight and protecting our materials," said Nathan Nelli, a supervisor for Clancy & Theys. "(We) take it seriously. Make sure all of our doors are secured. Make sure we don't have any loose materials. Make sure everything is organized and in a safe location or blowing off our project site."

The comments come as Debby inches closer to the Tar Heel state and prepares to dump heavy rain and possibly flood multiple areas.

Debby won't bring extreme wind like some strong hurricanes, but the gusts could still be dangerous. Nelli said the cranes on the company's construction site near the State Farmer's Market are designed to swing in the event of high gusts of wind.

"It may not look right. But I promise you it's operating the way that it's supposed to," said Nelli.

Meanwhile, Baker Roofing is preparing to pause work on residential improvement projects while getting ready for phone calls due to potential damage caused by Debby.

"We're allocating additional resources to not only come out and assess and dry in," Baker Roofing Vice President Keith Gregory. "But also meet the customer demand on the back side of that as we work with their insurance companies to help them get on the other side of that storm event."

Gregory and the team are keeping a close watch throughout the day as the forecast continues to take shape.

"(We) sit down, assess the storm in the morning, assess it in the afternoon. These things can be unpredictable."