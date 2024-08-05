First Alert Radars tracking Debby as storm churns towards Carolinas | LIVE

CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA -- The ABC11 First Alert Team is watching Debby this week. The storm is expected to impact Central NC, including flooding from heavy rain, storm surge, coastal erosion and inundation, and strong wind gusts this week.

North Carolina officials are also monitoring the storm's progress, as it could turn north after tracking along the South Carolina coast. That change in direction would send the system right through the heart of the Tar Heel state.

Rain totals for Central NC from Wednesday through Friday could be around 5-10 inches, with isolated higher totals possible. In addition, isolated tornadoes will be possible later in the week. Wednesday through Friday are First Alert Days.

LIVE LOOK: Tracking Debby



