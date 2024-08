Tornado destroys house in NC, man found dead inside

LUCAMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was found dead Thursday morning inside a home damaged by a tornado, Wilson County Communications director confirmed.

Two crews, including a FEMA incident support team, were involved in the search.

A tornado watch is issued in multiple counties, including Wilson, until 1 p.m. Thursday.

The two-story home was one of at least 10 homes damaged by the tornado overnight. Many had been seen frantically looking for their neighbor.

Springfield Middle School on Wiggins Mill Road was also destroyed.