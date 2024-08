Wilson County Middle School damaged from tornado; no injuries reported

This is located in Lucama on Wiggins Mill Road.

LUCAMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tornado in Wilson County damaged15158250 Springfield Middle School.

According to Wilson County Emergency Management Director Gordon Deno, homes were also damaged. There were no injuries reported.

Emergency officials said not to drive in this area.

A tornado watch is issued in multiple counties, including Wilson, until 1 p.m. Friday.