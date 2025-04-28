Fayetteville mayor pitches curfews, other actions after nearby shooting disrupts Dogwood Festival

Mayor Mitch Colvin called a special council meeting next week to discuss proposed measures to combat the recent increase in gun violence.

Mayor Mitch Colvin called a special council meeting next week to discuss proposed measures to combat the recent increase in gun violence.

Mayor Mitch Colvin called a special council meeting next week to discuss proposed measures to combat the recent increase in gun violence.

Mayor Mitch Colvin called a special council meeting next week to discuss proposed measures to combat the recent increase in gun violence.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The mayor of Fayetteville responded Monday with a call to action after a shooting marred the Dogwood Festival during the weekend.

No one was hurt in the incident, but a vehicle was found with damage from gunfire.

On Monday, Mayor Mitch Colvin proposed measures to combat the recent increase in gun violence, including a city-wide curfew for minors. He noted a spike in gun violence that also included a 12-year-old getting shot at a carnival and "other recent violent episodes throughout the city."

Writing that "we have had enough," Colvin called a special City Council meeting next Monday to present the plan and discuss additional options.

The mayor said several measures would be considered:

Possible declaration of a Public Safety State of Emergency



City-wide 9 p.m. curfew for unattended minors

Stiff penalties for parental non-compliance

Restrictions at large gatherings



Ban on masks and backpacks at City-owned property or City-sponsored events (medical exemptions allowed)

Enhanced technology and surveillance



Expanded camera network with license-plate readers, facial recognition and other AI-driven tools

Augmented security presence



Contracted partnerships with private security agencies

Additional gates and perimeter fencing at Festival Park and similar venues

Stronger incentives for public cooperation



Increase Crime Stoppers rewards to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of violent offenders

"Fayetteville is a resilient city, and our greatest strength is our unity," Colvin said. "Together, we are committed to keeping our community safe -- and to those who attempt to spread havoc and fear, we are coming for you."

The Dogwood Festival, one of Fayetteville's staple events, resumed on Sunday after the nearby shooting caused festivities to end early on Saturday night.