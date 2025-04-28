Fayetteville mayor pitches curfews, other actions after nearby shooting disrupts Dogwood Festival

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The mayor of Fayetteville responded Monday with a call to action after a shooting marred the Dogwood Festival during the weekend.
No one was hurt in the incident, but a vehicle was found with damage from gunfire.
On Monday, Mayor Mitch Colvin proposed measures to combat the recent increase in gun violence, including a city-wide curfew for minors. He noted a spike in gun violence that also included a 12-year-old getting shot at a carnival and "other recent violent episodes throughout the city."
Writing that "we have had enough," Colvin called a special City Council meeting next Monday to present the plan and discuss additional options.
The mayor said several measures would be considered:
Possible declaration of a Public Safety State of Emergency
Restrictions at large gatherings
Enhanced technology and surveillance
Augmented security presence
Stronger incentives for public cooperation
"Fayetteville is a resilient city, and our greatest strength is our unity," Colvin said. "Together, we are committed to keeping our community safe -- and to those who attempt to spread havoc and fear, we are coming for you."
The Dogwood Festival, one of Fayetteville's staple events, resumed on Sunday after the nearby shooting caused festivities to end early on Saturday night.