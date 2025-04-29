Myrtle Beach disturbance ends with 11 hurt, officer shooting and killing armed 18-year-old

Myrtle Beach Police responding to a call of a large disturbance on N. Ocean Boulevard this weekend shot and killed an armed South Carolina teenager.

Myrtle Beach Police responding to a call of a large disturbance on N. Ocean Boulevard this weekend shot and killed an armed South Carolina teenager.

Myrtle Beach Police responding to a call of a large disturbance on N. Ocean Boulevard this weekend shot and killed an armed South Carolina teenager.

Myrtle Beach Police responding to a call of a large disturbance on N. Ocean Boulevard this weekend shot and killed an armed South Carolina teenager.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway following a chaotic scene that left 11 people injured and one teenager dead in an officer-involved shooting in Myrtle Beach.

Police said they got a call of a large disturbance in the 900 block of North Ocean Boulevard just before midnight Saturday.

Myrtle Beach Police said officers saw an altercation and someone fired a gun, prompting an officer to also fire their weapon, killing 18-year-old Jerrius Davis.

Davis' mother, Jaeishala Fox, told ABC affiliate WPDE that she knew her son had a gun but carried it legally and would not have pulled out his weapon until he knew he was being threatened.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police said 11 other people were injured in the chaos. It remained unclear Monday whether any of the injuries were caused by gunfire.

The police department is asking anyone with information or video of the shooting to come forward.

Three Myrtle Beach police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an independent investigation.