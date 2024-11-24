Panthers rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders released from hospital after suffering neck injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders has been discharged from the Carolinas Medical Center after suffering a neck injury in the Panthers' 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Panthers coach Dave Canales offered no update on Sanders' status other than to say he was released from the hospital after being evaluated by doctors.

Team officials said Sanders had full use of all of his extremities.

Sanders, who has been a budding young star on the Panthers offense, caught a 10-yard pass near the sideline before being upended by Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie near the end of the first half. He flipped in the air and landed on the back of his head and remained on the ground for several minutes as teammates gathered around him.

Sanders was put on a backboard and taken to the locker room.

He appeared to raise his arms with a trainer's hand draped on top of them as he left the field.

Sanders had three catches for 49 yards before the injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.